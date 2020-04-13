Electronic Recycling Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Electronic Recycling market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Eco-Tech Environmental Services

AERC Recycling Solutions

American Retroworks, Inc.

CRT Recycling, Inc.

Dlubak Glass Company

Fortune Plastic & Metal, Inc.

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

Universal Recyclers Technologies

A2Z Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal Materials

Plastic Resin

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumers/Residential

Manufacturers/Industry Use

Government Agencies

Schools/Universities

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Metal Materials

1.4.3 Plastic Resin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Recycling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Consumers/Residential

1.5.3 Manufacturers/Industry Use

1.5.4 Government Agencies

1.5.5 Schools/Universities

1.5.6 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Recycling Market Size

2.2 Electronic Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Recycling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Recycling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Recycling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Recycling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Serve

Continued….

