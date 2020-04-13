Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2020 By Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape And Key Regions 2025
This report focuses on the global outsourcing status of electronics manufacturing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the outsourcing of electronic manufacturing in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the size of the global electronics manufacturing outsourcing market was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.
The main players covered by this study
Foxconn
Flextronics
Jabil Circuit
Celestica
Sanmina-SCI
TT Electronics
Norautron
Zollner Elektronik
Universal Scientific Industrial (USI)
Benchmark Electronics
EPIQ
Plexus
Solectron
Venture
Segment market by type, the product can be divided into
Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)
Market segment by application, divided into
Communication Industrial
control
Automotive electronics
Medical electronics
Other
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the outsourcing status of global electronic manufacturing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of electronic manufacturing outsourcing in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the electronics manufacturing outsourcing market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and 2017, is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global electronics manufacturing outsourcing market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Original design manufacturing (ODM)
1.4.3 Manufacture of original equipment (OEM)
1.4.4 Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global share of the electronics manufacturing outsourcing market by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Communication
1.5.3 Industrial control
1.5.4 Automotive electronics
1.5.5 Medical electronics
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the electronics manufacturing outsourcing market
2.2 Growth trends in outsourcing of electronic product manufacturing by region
2.2.1 Size of the electronics manufacturing outsourcing market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of outsourcing of electronic product manufacturing by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market factors
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Outsourcing of electronic product manufacturing Market size by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global outsourcing revenues from electronics manufacturing by manufacturers (2013-2018)
After…
