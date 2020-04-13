Europe Malware Analysis Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

Developing countries in the Europe are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks

The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools driving the malware analysis market.

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component

Solution

Service

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

