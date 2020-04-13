Fintech Market Report- Size, Growth, Analysis Of Key-players Types And Application, Outlook 2025
The research reports on Fintech Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Fintech Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Fintech Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Fintech has unleashed a golden age of innovation in consumer financial services. Highly specialized, free from legacy, and often able to bypass bank regulation, new entrants have gone after every piece of the banking value chain, reducing friction and addressing unmet needs. Initiatives like the PSD2 embolden new entrants further, enabling a variety of new business models that cut across industry lines and provider types.
This report identifies key trends enabling fintech, different regional ecosystems globally, and the evolving categories of fintech-led disruption. It covers not just niche startups but tech firms, telcos, adjacent verticals, and incumbent banks digitizing through acquisition and/or transformation.
Scope of Fintech Market Report-
– In the UK, new digital bank OakNorth lent $4bn to British businesses without a single credit default, going net income positive in just 22 months.
– In 2017, Indias Paytm launched a new payments bank that had reached 180 million customers as of H1 2019.
After raising $450m in a fresh round of funding in July 2019, Sweden-based fintech giant Klarna is now valued at $5.5bn.
Reasons to buy Fintech Market Report-
– Gain a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the fintech space.
– Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations emerge.
– Learn about the key trends digital players are focusing on.
Table of Contents in Fintech Market Report-
Players
Trends
Technology Trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
Customer trends
Industry analysis
Regional ecosystems
China model
European model
India model
US model
Africa model
Latin America model
Market size and growth forecast
Mergers and acquisitions
Timeline
Value chain
Payments
Lending
Advice
Full service
Companies section
Mobile payments
POS payments
Currency exchange
Virtual currencies
Digital wallets
P2P lending
POS lending
Small business lenders
Digital mortgages
Price comparison sites
Digital money managers
Digital mortgage brokers
Digital banks
Glossary
Appendix: Our thematic research methodology
and more…
