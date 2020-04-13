Future Scope of Smart Cities Market By 2025: Key Players are ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft

The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of smart cities market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant smart cities players in the market and their key developments.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000383/

The global smart cities market accounted for US$ 773.19 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 3651.49 Bn in 2025. Many of the developed as well as developing countries across the globe are facing serious issues related to housing, overstrained infrastructures, and restricted access to fresh water and energy supplies. Apart from this one serious concern floating everywhere is greenhouse gas emission, pollution, and carbon credit. Though cities are spread in only 2% of entire land of globe, still are responsible for more than 70% of CO2 emission. All these concerns are persistent, however digital networking can address some of these issues with smart devices and technology deployment. These developments are likely to improve public safety, mobility, efficient use of energy, waste management, modes of governance, access to education and other infrastructure advancement.

The global smart cities market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global smart cities market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead smart cities market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The report profiles key players such ABB, Accenture, Cisco, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and Siemens, among others.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000383/

The smart infrastructure technology has significantly changed over time, and various disciplines such as building automation for facility and emergency response management, building energy optimization, parking management, and in-building communication systems, are now being widely adopted. Furthermore, Green building initiatives have taken up a center stage across many countries, especially across the Europe, North America, and APAC region. Focus on reduction in energy consumption and concerns over proliferation of environmental wastes are the major driving factors for development of Smart city. Transportation is another major growing focus area during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Cities Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Smart city market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The Smart Cities Market report also provide PEST analysis for all regions, and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000383/

The report segments the global smart cities market as follows:

Global Smart Cities Market – By Industry Verticals

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Energy

Smart Healthcare

Smart Governance

Smart Education

Smart Transportation

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the scintillators market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global scintillators market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]