Gems and Jewellery Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

Jewelry and precious gems are considered to be a crucial part of several cultures across the globe. Gems and jewelry hold high ceremonial significance in a plethora of cultures besides being bought as luxury items. As result of this, the global gems and jewelry market has witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years. Many leading jewelry brands and companies are focusing on investing sizeable amount of money in the advertising and marketing campaigns for increasing publicity. This has not only triggered awareness among consumers regarding the structured retail jewelry industry but has also enhanced the perception of jewelries as a lavish gift item. All these efforts are also aided by the feasible finance schemes which are being offered by several companies to consumers.

The global gems and jewelry market is primarily driven by the rising prices precious gems and gold and silver in the international market. The rising demand for men costume jewelry along with brand internationalization is also expected to propel the market for gems and jewelry. The industry is also witnessing consequential changes, both in terms of consumer behavior and industrial trends. Although, the present gems and jewelry industry is primarily local, it is expected to globalize significantly over the next couple of years. The global gems and jewelry industry is also expected to witness high demand in the near future owing to the growth in the consumption of branded jewelry. It is expected that branded jewelries will gain a significant share in the market over the forthcoming years.

Despite exhibiting a growing graph, the global gems and jewelry market is likely to face several challenges that might restrain the growth of the market in the coming years. These factors include rising labor cost that also adds to a rise in the cost of jewelry making and inflation. Regular purchases from unorganized retailers is also expected to hinder the progress of the market.

In 2018, the global Gems and Jewellery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gems and Jewellery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gems and Jewellery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Retail

Jewelry Stores

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gems and Jewellery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gems and Jewellery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gems and Jewellery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

