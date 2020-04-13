GIS in Transportation Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ESRI, Hexagon, MDA & More)

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.

The ability of GIS systems to gather, organize, display, and analyze information has made it a necessary tool for the transportation industry. The primary use of GIS in the transportation industry is for traffic management through real-time traffic data based on location and in the construction of new road networks based on traffic requirements. It is aided by techniques such as transport telematics and intelligent transportation systems for solving traffic issues. GIS helps traffic monitoring agencies to map factors like width and structure of the road and ongoing construction works and subsequently manage the traffic. With the growing need for road and rail construction in the transportation sector, the market for GIS will witness massive growth during the forecast period.

APAC dominated the GIS market in the transportation industry and accounted for the largest market share in 2015. The rapid development of urban infrastructure in countries like India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of this market. With increasing instances of urbanization and growing vehicle population, the need for more highways and effective road networks will increase. GIS is extensively used for planning and designing road networks in several APAC nations.

In 2018, the global GIS in Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GIS in Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GIS in Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

ESRI

Hexagon

MDA

Pitney Bowes

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Data

Market segment by Application, split into

Road

Rail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GIS in Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GIS in Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GIS in Transportation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

