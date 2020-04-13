Glass Packaging Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2025

Glass is one of the most preferred materials for packaging of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products and others. Properties like chemical inertness, sterility and reusability make it an efficient packaging material. The other major advantages of glass packaging are that it can be molded into various shape and sizes, facilitating its use across different industry verticals. Even though glass remains the preferred packaging material for a variety of products, the growing usage of plastics as a replacement for glass will hamper its market growth. Advancements in the field of plastics for safe usage in different applications will restrict the glass usage.

Growing consumption of glass packaging in pharmaceuticals along with food & beverages sector on account of its non-corrosive nature is expected to drive the demand. In addition, various properties including recyclability, non-permeability, and zero rate of chemical interaction make it suitable as a packaging material for various applications including beer, soft drinks, beverages, and medical.

Increasing consumer health awareness along with high living standards will increase glass demand in pharmaceutical packaging. Glass being eco-friendly along with numerous ongoing R&D to develop packaging, which is 50% lighter as compared to traditional forms, is expected to witness immense potential over the next six years.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the glass packaging market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is mainly driven by the high consumption of alcoholic beverages and the increased focus of the European brewers towards innovative packaging solutions, this has led to an increase in glass packaging market in Europe.

In 2018, the global Glass Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Glass Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Glass Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Glass Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glass Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

