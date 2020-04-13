Global 8K Technology Market LATEST RISING TREND AND INDUSTRY GROWTH | Panasonic Corporation, CHANGHONG ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ViewSonic Corporation

This 8K Technology market report work with respect to opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. This 8K Technology report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This 8K Technology report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviors. The statistics are represented in graphical format in This 8K Technology market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. Readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the 8K Technology market in depth.

According to the latest research, global demand for 8K Technology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 63.81 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 5.57% in the forecast period. Increasing demand for television is driving the market growth.

segmented by By Product (Television, Monitor and Notebook, Professional Camera, Projector, Fulldome), End- Use (Consumers, Sports & Entertainment Industry, Medical Industries, Other Industries), Resolution (7680 x 4320 Resolution, 8192 x 8192 Resolution, 8192 x 5120 Resolution, 8192 x 4320 Resolution), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for television with high resolution is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in display technology is driving the market growth

Key Market Competitors: 8K Technology Market

Few of the major competitor’s currently working 8K technology market are Panasonic Corporation, CHANGHONG ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ViewSonic Corporation, TP Vision, Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd., TCL CORPORATION, Innolux Corporation, SAMSUNG, LG Display Co., Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp,, Japan Display Inc., Hisense.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Samsung announced that they will be launching 8K QLED TVs in 60 more countries, after launching it in South Korea. It will be available in sizes from 55 inches to 98 inches and assures that it will provide best image quality. They also have Quantum Processor 8K which enables Artificial Intelligence which stop the lower- quality content to appear.

In January 2019, Sony announced the launch of their Z9G Master Series LCD TVs with 8K resolutions. This new TV comes with special feature which showcase each and every detail of the object in the picture to make the user experience more realistic.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

