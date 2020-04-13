Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Comprehensive Assessment 2026|Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature

In this competitive age, it is very important to get informed about the major happenings with the valuable market reports and industry insights so that you never miss anything. This Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) market research report gives clear idea about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. It helps gain an extreme sense of evolving industry movements before competitors. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant and changing lifestyle.

Market Definition: Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Alopecia areata is a medical condition which is a type of aloeapa which attacks the hair follicles causes the breakage or fall of hair leading to complete baldness. The patient suffering from alopecia areata, their scalp becomes patchy, diffused and confluent pattern leading the hair fall initially and later spread over the entire scalp termed as alopecia totalis or entire epidermis.

Alopecia areata is an auto immune hair loss on scalp or on body and commonly it shows form of solitary and multiple patches of alopecia.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are

Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, 2018, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation for CTP-543, a novel, oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, disease which attacks the hair follicles, leading to hair loss. In May 2018, Histogen, Inc (U.S.) announced that received approval to Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to study its lead product in female diffuse hair loss.



In March 2017, Perrigo Perrigo Company PLC (U.S.) announced the launch of over-the-counter Women’s Rogaine, which helps to regrow hair on top of the scalp.

Target Audience:

Medical device companies

Hospitals and clinics

Research and consulting firms

Healthcare associations/institutes

Venture capitalists

Government agencies

Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Global Alopecia Treatment

(Hair Loss)

By Disease Type

(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),

Drug Type

(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),

Gender

(Male, Female),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population along with high demand for surgical hair transplant will boost the market

Changing lifestyle along with increase in stress level among working class population can fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of alopecia treatment (hair loss) is acting as a major restraint for the market Side effects/allergic reactions by treatment also acting as a major market restraint.



