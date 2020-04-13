Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 33.8% Over the Forecast Period, 2020-2026 – BlueWeaveConsulting.com

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 2,317 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 33.8 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The primary growth drivers of the Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market is the flexibility in designing, planning, and other processes using artificial intelligence. In addition, the increasing need for building security will also have a positive impact on market growth. Significant developments in surveillance, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use AI technologies to anticipate and alert against adverse situations are gradually increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction industry. One of the important factors driving the growth of AI in the construction industry is the augmenting demand for data integration and visual analytics.

Due to growing data proliferation and complexities, the need for data integration solutions is increasing. With the introduction of AI-powered video analytics systems, many end-user industries concentrate on exploring and analyzing various types of data. In addition, by combining their companies with business analytics applications, they also focused on achieving dynamic data representation.

The rising demand for AI-based solutions and applications, the need for more security measures at construction sites, and AI technologies and services capabilities to reduce production costs are expected to drive AI growth in the construction industry.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/artificial-intelligence-in-the-construction-market-bwc19402/report-sample

The major market players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, eSUB, Smartvid.io, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, Building System Planning, Renoworks Software, Askporter, Darktrace, SmarTVid.Io, Jaroop, Predii, Lili.Ai, Deepomatic, Assignar, Beyond Limits, Coins Global, Plangrid, Doxel, Bentley Systems, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Component, the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market bifurcated into Solutions, and Services. The solutions segment is anticipated to have a larger market size since AI in construction solutions plays an essential role in the efficient and effective functioning of construction businesses using Natural Language Processing (NLP); and machine learning and deep learning technologies.

Based on Applications, the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market segmented into Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, and Others. The project management segment is anticipated to have the largest market size, as this is a crucial phase of construction project planning. It includes drafting the proposal, managing the design stage, and documenting the project-related funds, loans, and other minute details.

Based on End Use, the Artificial Intelligence in Construction market segregated into Residential, Institutional commercials, Heavy construction, and Others.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/artificial-intelligence-in-the-construction-market-bwc19402/enquire-before-purchase

By geography, the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction through different applications and growing initiatives by governments of those countries in the region. North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing government investments into the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776