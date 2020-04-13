Global Autonomous Ships Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | CAGR of 4.4%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Autonomous Ships is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Autonomous Ships Market is projected to reach the valuation of $14.7 Billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The surge in the ability of autonomous technology to tackle several issues associated with marine transportation, fatality, adverse climate situations, and criminal activities, propel the market of autonomous ships. Besides, autonomous ships have the ability to use space in designing ship efficiently, has better fuel effectiveness, and takes less transportation time. Global autonomous ships market has a special tool, which performs essential tasks such as energy supervision, equipment health monitoring, and analytical and remote maintenance for autonomous ships. Also, it provides a higher level of safety, as there is no possibility of human errors except technical issues.

The major market players in the Autonomous ships are Rolls-Royce, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, L3 ASV, Marine Technologies LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ulstein Group ASA, Wartsila, Airbnb, Automated Ships Ltd., K-MATE, ASV Global, Vigor Industrial and other prominent players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on Type, the Autonomous Ships Market segmented into Commercial, Passenger, and Defense. Based on ship type, the commercial segment is expected to contribute the highest share during the forecast horizon due to a surge in the number of ships and implementation of a secure way to transport goods along with continuous upgradations and development. The passenger segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to the increase in the adoption of technology along with the demand for automation in the transport sector.

Based on End-use, the Autonomous Ships Market bifurcated into Line-fit, and Retrofit. The line-fit segment of the autonomous ships market expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing seaborne trade across the world.

By geography, the global Autonomous Ships Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to augment at the highest CAGR, owing to the adoption of autonomous technology in marine transport along with the implementation of new technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest revenue contribution during the forecast period due to the increase in the sale & production of ships and the constant adoption of trending technologies along with the speedy adoption of automation.

