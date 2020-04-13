Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Cloud Firewall Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Verizon Communications
AT&T
Symantec Corporation
Fortinet
Solutionary
Secureworks
Computer Sciences Corporations
Centurylink
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Firewall
Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
Unified Threat Management
Vulnerability Management
Compliance Management
Distributed Denial Of Service
Managed Security Information And Event Management
Identity And Access Management
Antivirus/Antimalware
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Firewall Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Firewall
1.4.3 Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
1.4.4 Unified Threat Management
1.4.5 Vulnerability Management
1.4.6 Compliance Management
1.4.7 Distributed Denial Of Service
1.4.8 Managed Security Information And Event Management
1.4.9 Identity And Access Management
1.4.10 Antivirus/Antimalware
1.4.11 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
1.5.3 Government and Defense
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size
2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
Continued….
