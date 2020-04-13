Global container security market Study 2020 Splendid Growth By Eminent Players Like RedHat,Thales Group, Google, Palo Alto Networks
If you are involved in the Container Security industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Feature (Vulnerability Management, Runtime Protection, Compliance Management, Secrets Management, Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations, Access Control), Component (Container Security Platform, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Consumer & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology & Media, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Power & Utilities, Government, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Global Container Security Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.
Global container security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3746.57 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR forecast To 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for microservices and digital transformation amid different enterprises.
What are the major market growth drivers?
Presence of various regulations and compliances that are required to be adhered; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
High volume of cyber-attacks and increasing presence of various vulnerabilities is expected to boost the growth of the market
Increasing prevalence of open-source container platform giving rise to its higher adoption rate; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
Competitive Landscape and Container Security Market Share Analysis
Container Security market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Container Security market.
Key Market Competitors: Container Security Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global container security market are Twistlock Ltd.; Red Hat, Inc.; Aqua Security Software Ltd.; Alert Logic, Inc.; Anchore, Inc.; Qualys, Inc.; Docker Inc.; Aporeto, Inc.; NeuVector Inc.; Nano Sec Co; McAfee, LLC; Trend Micro Incorporated; CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO; Synopsys, Inc.; Thales Group; Google; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Guardicore; VERACODE; Capsule8; Deepfence Inc; Lacework, Inc.; Outpost24 AB; Sonatype Inc.; StackRox, Inc.; Sysdig, Inc.; Tenable, Inc. among others.
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing
Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation
Comparison
Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
North America
South America
Europe
MEA
APAC
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
List of abbreviations
To comprehend Global Container Security market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Container Security market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
