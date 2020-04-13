Global Greenhouse Produce Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2025
In 2017, the size of the global greenhouse market was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global status of greenhouse products, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of Greenhouse Produce in the United States, Europe and China.
The main actors covered in this study
Nyboers Greenhouse and Produce
Yanak’s Greenhouse
Loch’s Produce and Greenhouse
Elk River Greenhouse and Vegetable Farms
Ricks Greenhouse and Produce
La Greenhouse Produce
Mikes Greenhouse Produce
Mitchell’s Greenhouse and Produce
Sun Parlor Greenhouse Co-Op
Schmidt Greenhouse
Hodgson Greenhouse
Beacon Valley Greenhouse
Scott Farm & Greenhouse
Red Sun Farms
Azrom Greenhouses
Orgil Greenhouses Telman Greenhouses
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
underground soil cultivation
Container cultivation
Tissue cultivation
Transplantation
Hydroponic production
Others
Market segment by application, divided into
vegetables
Fruits
Flowers
Herbs
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the overall status of greenhouse products, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.
Present the Greenhouse Produce development in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the greenhouse product market are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Main market segments
1.3 Actors covered
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global greenhouse products market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cultivation of soil in soil
1.4.3 Culture in containers
1.4.4 Tissue culture
1.4.5 Transplant production
1.4.6 Hydroponics
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of greenhouse products by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Vegetables
1.5.3 Fruits
1.5.4 Flowers
1.5.5 Herbs
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Market size for greenhouse products
2.2 Growth trends in greenhouse products by region
2.2.1 Size of the greenhouse products market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of greenhouse products by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Trends
market peak 2.3.2 Factors
market 2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Market size of greenhouse products by manufacturers
3.1. 1 Global revenues from greenhouse products produced by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Share of global markets for greenhouse products produced by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Concentration rate of the global greenhouse products market (CRChapter five: and HHI)
I continued …
