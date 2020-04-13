Global Intelligent Transport System Market Study 2020 Splendid Growth By Eminent Players Like Garmin, 3m, Thales Group, Siemens, Hitachi, Nuance Communications

Some of the dominant players in global intelligent transportation system market are

Thales Group,

Siemens AG,

Garmin Ltd.,

Kapsch Trafficcom,

Tomtom International BV

According to the latest research, global demand for the Intelligent Transport System Market accounted for USD 19.38 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% the forecast period.

If you are involved in the Intelligent Transport System industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By System (Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System and others), By Application (Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring System, Intelligent Traffic System, Collision Avoidance System and others), and By Geographical Segments

What are the major market growth drivers?

Development of smart vehicles

Rising demand for better transportation infrastructure due to technological disruptions

Growing number of smart cities

Key Market Competitors: Intelligent Transport System Market

Some of the dominant players in global intelligent transportation system market are Thales Group, Siemens AG, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International BV, Q-Free ASA, Denso Corporation, Efcon AG, Lanner Electronics, Savari Inc., Transcore Inc., Iteris Inc., Atkins Group, Ricardo plc., 3M, Hitachi, Nuance Communications Incorporation, Telenav Inc. and Lanner Electronics Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

To comprehend Global Intelligent Transport System market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Intelligent Transport System market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

