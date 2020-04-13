Global light duty vehicle market 2020 ECONOMIC IMPACT EXHIBITING RAVISHING GROWTH BY RENOWNED PLAYERS – NISSAN; ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED; BMW AG; DAIMLER AG; FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report forecast to 2026 with titled “Global Light Duty Vehicle Market”. This report studies rising opportunities in the market and associated influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses like revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales strategies, objectives and geographical analysis. This report employs the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. This report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this Light Duty Vehicle report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly
Global light duty vehicle market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements autonomous vehicles, along with focus of various manufacturers to shift to electric vehicle product range.
Major Industry Competitors: Light Duty Vehicle Market
Nissan; ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED; BMW AG; Daimler AG; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Ford Motor Company; General Motors; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Tata Motors; SUBARU CORPORATION; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; ASTON MARTIN; Volkswagen AG; Ferrari S.p.A.; AB Volvo; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION, Mazda Motor Corporation among others.
Key Segmentation: Light Duty Vehicle Market
By Type (Passenger Car, Van, SUV, Pickup Truck),
Fuel Type (Diesel, Gasoline, Hybrid, Electric),
Transmission (FWD, RWD, 4WD, AWD),
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
What are the major market growth drivers?
Growing demand from various consumers regarding light-weight vehicles which can provide higher fuel efficiency; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
High levels of demand for pick-up trucks in the different geographical regions is expected to propel the market growth
Continued focus of vehicle manufacturers to incorporate their products with various connectivity components to enhance their features providing advanced technological services; this is expected to drive the growth of the market
Significant expansion of logistics services especially with the boom of e-commerce industry is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2019, Tata Motors announced the launch of their new generation of business utility vehicles, “ULTRA” that have been produced to meet the unique demands of customers from the light-commercial vehicles range. The company has defined the features of the vehicle range as providing comfort similar to that of an SUV, performance of a full-fledged truck while efficiency of a light-commercial vehicle. The vehicle has the capacity of carrying payloads between 4-11 tonnes having an engine capacity between 85-180 horsepower
In April 2018, ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED announced the launch of a cab-over lightweight truck for their model “TRAGA” available in the Indonesian market. The upgraded version of the model will be initially available for the Indonesian market and eventually depending on the global demands will be available in the different regions of the world
