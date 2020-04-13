Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025
This report examines the global market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions, analyzes and studies the state and forecast of development of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions in the United States, EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)
AT&T, Inc. (United States)
CalAmp Corporation (United States)
Garmin International, Inc. (United States)
Masternaut ( United Kingdom) United States United Kingdom)
PeopleNet Communications Corporation (United States)
SkyBitz, Inc. (United States)
Spireon, Inc. (United States)
Telenav, Inc. (United States)
Teletrac Navman Group (United States)
Telogis, Inc. (United States)
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada)
Transics International NV (Belgium)
Trimble, Inc. (United States)
Verizon Communications, Inc. (United States) United)
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
portable GPS devices
Local / short distance fleet Long distance fleet trailer monitoring system Basic MRM tracking unit
Fleet management systems Others
Market segment by application, the market can be divided into
field services
Public transport
Logistics
Construction
Others
Content
Chapter 1: Presentation of the mobile resource management (MRM) sector 1.1 Presentation of the market of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions
1.1.1 Scope of the product of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions
1.1.2 State of the market and prospects
1.2 Global management of mobile resources (MRM) Market size and analysis of solutions by region
1.2.1 United States
1.2. 2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions by type
1.3.1 Portable GPS devices
1.3.2 Local / short distance fleet
1.3.3 Long distance fleet
1.3.4 Trailer monitoring system
1.3.5 Basic MRM tracking unit
1.3.6 Fleet management systems
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions by end user / application
1.4.1 Foreign service
1.4.2 Public transport
1.4.3 Logistics
1.4.4 Construction
1.4.5 Other
Chapter Two:
Solutions Global mobile resource management (MRM) analysis of competitors by players 2.1 Mobile Resource Management Solutions (MRM) market size (value) by players (2017 and 2018)
2.2 Status and trend Competitive
2.2. 1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Product / Service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)
3.1 AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Activities
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Management Revenues solution resources (MRM) (Value) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent D
Suite…
