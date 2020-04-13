Global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solutions Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

This report examines the global market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions, analyzes and studies the state and forecast of development of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions in the United States, EU, Japan , China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as

AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)

AT&T, Inc. (United States)

CalAmp Corporation (United States)

Garmin International, Inc. (United States)

Masternaut ( United Kingdom) United States United Kingdom)

PeopleNet Communications Corporation (United States)

SkyBitz, Inc. (United States)

Spireon, Inc. (United States)

Telenav, Inc. (United States)

Teletrac Navman Group (United States)

Telogis, Inc. (United States)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada)

Transics International NV (Belgium)

Trimble, Inc. (United States)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (United States) United)

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

portable GPS devices

Local / short distance fleet Long distance fleet trailer monitoring system Basic MRM tracking unit

Fleet management systems Others

Market segment by application, the market can be divided into

field services

Public transport

Logistics

Construction

Others

Content

Chapter 1: Presentation of the mobile resource management (MRM) sector 1.1 Presentation of the market of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions

1.1.1 Scope of the product of mobile resource management (MRM) solutions

1.1.2 State of the market and prospects

1.2 Global management of mobile resources (MRM) Market size and analysis of solutions by region

1.2.1 United States

1.2. 2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions by type

1.3.1 Portable GPS devices

1.3.2 Local / short distance fleet

1.3.3 Long distance fleet

1.3.4 Trailer monitoring system

1.3.5 Basic MRM tracking unit

1.3.6 Fleet management systems

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market for mobile resource management (MRM) solutions by end user / application

1.4.1 Foreign service

1.4.2 Public transport

1.4.3 Logistics

1.4.4 Construction

1.4.5 Other

Chapter Two:

Solutions Global mobile resource management (MRM) analysis of competitors by players 2.1 Mobile Resource Management Solutions (MRM) market size (value) by players (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Status and trend Competitive

2.2. 1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / Service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Actors)

3.1 AppLocation Systems, Inc. (Canada)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Overview of Activities / Activities

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Management Revenues solution resources (MRM) (Value) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent D

Suite…

