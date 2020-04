Global Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Organic Fertilizers Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period,2018-2025, owing to government and non-profit organization’s initiatives to promote and support natural based farming practices will propel the organic fertilizers market growth.

Growing awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of organic fertilizers and innovations in manufacturing process of organic fertilizers will increase the global Organic Fertilizers market in upcoming year. Moreover, shifting preference among farmers for biological farming owing to rise demand for non -chemical food products will influence organic fertilizers market growth.

Additionally, environmental benefits and reduced soil degradation are among key properties driving product adoption. Further, Technological advancements and product innovation to improve soil fertility has further encouraged product demand. Environmental policies to minimize non-biodegradable raw material consumption and reduce health hazards caused due to chemical agricultural inputs will support business growth. However, lower nutrient content, plant growth and efficiency as compared to chemical alternatives may hamper business growth.

Companies, such Tata Chemicals Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company , Coromandel International Limited , National Fertilizers Limited , Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited ,Fertikal N.V., Multiplex Group , Uniflor , Italpollina spa, CropAgro, Walt’s Organic Fertilize, BioSTAR Organics, California Organic Fertilizers, Kribhco, National Fertilizers Limited, Biofosfatos do Brasi are the key players in manufacturing of Organic Fertilizers .

On the basis of raw material type, the Organic Fertilizers has been segmented into Plant, Animal, and Mineral. Animal segment dominates the global Organic Fertilizers owing the advanced nutritional content of animal-based organic fertilizers, which are more beneficial for crops. Growing knowledge about the dietary benefits of animal-based organic fertilizers has resulted in an increased usage of these fertilizers in the recent years. Plant raw material market will grow by availability of major potassium and silica contents in plants and these Potassium and silica help to improve the resistance of crops to disease and lodging.

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Dry and Liquid. Based on form, Dry segment will lead market owing to applications of dry organic fertilizers provide an extensive range of nutrients and widely used among farmers as they do not require the use of advanced technology-based hardware.

On the basis of form, the global organic fertilizers market has been segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. By Crop Type, Cereals and grains will lead market owing to applications of organic fertilizers helpful nutrient management which are helpful in improve the health & fertility of the soil, diseases, thereby reducing expenses on crop protection chemical.

On the basis of region, the Organic Fertilizers Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Organic Fertilizers market over the forecast period owing to better government policy and regulations towards eco -friendly fertilizers and implementation of incentive schemes on organic fertilizers Asia is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the availability of technology have acknowledge people to become aware of the benefit of organic food.

