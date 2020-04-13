Global Percutaneous Nephroscope Market to 2026: by BD, Coloplast Corp, Cook

Global percutaneous nephroscope market is expected to rise at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the cases of kidney stone is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the percutaneous nephroscope market

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Coloplast Corp

Cook

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

NIPRO

Olympus Corporation.

Richard Wolf GmbH.

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated.

Stryker

CooperSurgical, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Percutaneous nephroscope is a thin fiberoptics that is inserted into the kidney through an incision in the skin. For the visualization inside the kidney, light is also transmitted along the fiber. They are also used to remove small kidney stones. A small cut is made in the skin in this procedure. They are also used to cure tumor and stone fragments. This process minimizes incision size, pain, blood loss and blood transfusion.

Market Drivers

Increasing tumor and stone fragments is the major factor driving the marketIncrease is the kidney disease is driving the market.

Market Restraint

Time consuming procedure is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Percutaneous Nephroscope Market

By Application Surgery Diagnostics

By Treatment Instruments Bioscopy Forceps Stone Removal Forceps Lithotripsy Probes Laser Fibers

By End- User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Geography North America



US.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Development

In March 2017, The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) announced the initiation of Interventional Radiology (IR) Registry. They will measure topics like the assessment of risk factors before difficult central venous access procedures, the rate of percutaneous nephrostomy tube, uterine artery embolization technique and appropriate venous access for tunneled hemodialysis catheters.

In March 2018, King Hamad University recently got funds from CrediMax so that they can purchase Percutaneous Nephroscope so that they can perform kidney stone without any surgical procedures. The main aim is to provide latest technology to the patients so that these technologies can impact their health and life.

Competitive Analysis:

Global percutaneous nephroscope market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of percutaneous nephroscope market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

