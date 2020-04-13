Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market 2020: Classification, Application And Specifications, Industry Overview, Analysis Of The Main Key Regions And Overview Of Profiles 2025

Major growth drivers in the product lifecycle management market are fulfilling increasing compliance requests, nurturing product innovation and reducing time-to-market complexities, adapting to growing product variety, aligning dissimilar product development practises across partitions after numerous mergers and acquisitions and handling rising costs as well as shorter product life spans.

In 2017, the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Oracle

Aras PTC

SAP

Arena PLM

Hewlett-Packard

Accenture

Siemens

Dassault Systems

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

Electronics and Semiconductors

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

