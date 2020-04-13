Global Subscription Video on Demand Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025
This report examines the global video-on-demand subscription market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of the development of video-on-demand subscription in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, in India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on key players in the global market, such as
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Globo Play
Claro Video
Crackle
HBO
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a fixed broadband TV smartphone tablet
Market segment by application, the market can be divided into other
commercial entertainment
Content
Chapter One: Overview of video on demand
subscription of Industry 1.1 Overview of video on demand
1.1.1 Scope of market subscription video on demand subscription product
1.1.2 Conditions & Outlook
1.2 Size of the world market for video on demand by subscription and analysis by regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Video market at demand by subscription by type
1.3.1 TV
1.3. 2 Fixed broadband
1.3.3 Smartphone
1.3.4 Tablet
1.4 Video market on subscription on demand by end users / application
1.4.1 Entertainment
1.4.2 Commercial
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Analysis of the global competition by subscription to video on demand by players
2.1 Size of the market of video on demand by subscription (2017 value) by players (2017 and 2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2. 1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences between products and services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Netflix
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Video revenues on demand by subscription (value ) (2013-2018)
3.1. 5 Recent Developments
3.2 Amazon Prime Video
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Company / Company Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Video On Demand Subscription Revenue (Value) (2013 -2018)
3.2.5 Recent developments
3.3 Globo Play
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 Presentation of the main activity / of the company
Suite….
