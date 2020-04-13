Gravure Ink Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020

The global Gravure Ink market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Gravure Ink market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Gravure Ink market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Gravure Ink market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Epple Druckfarben

Zeller+Gmelin

XSYS Print Solutions

Flint Ink

Sakata Ink

SICPA

Toyo Ink

Siegwerk Group

Tokyo Printing Ink

Huber Group

Sericol International

T&K Toka

Inctec Inc.

Micro Inks

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Van Son

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

Sanchez S.A. de C.V

Ruco Druckfarben

Rieger Inks

Dainippon Ink & Chemicals

Encres Dubuit

Brancher Company

Cromos S.A. Tintas Graficas

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Water Type Gravure Ink

Alcoholic Type Gravure Ink

Benzene Type Gravure Ink

Petrol Type Gravure Ink

Segment by Application

Printed PE

Printed PP

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

