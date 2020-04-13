Helpdesk Automation Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025
In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.
The global helpdesk automation market is expected to witness a significant growth on account of high consumerization of information technology, and high demand of automation routine process. Also, the growing need for minimizing the level 1 support is driving the growth of the market for large enterprises. This factor majorly arises due to the new industry chain structure comprising of helpdesk automation. For resolving customer queries and issues related to product or service, helpdesk support is used, which is either web-based or software-based. The helpdesk support in a small & medium enterprise is usually handled by one or two persons, however, in large organization; the level of support at level 1 is complex and widespread requiring service from more than one person. Though, automation is gaining a significant growth among end-users’ need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk, the risk associated with multi tenancy and limited capabilities of the enterprises may restrain the market growth
In 2018, the global Helpdesk Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Helpdesk Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Helpdesk Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
CA Technologies
HP Enterprise Services
ServiceNow
Atlassian
Axios Systems
Cherwell Software
Freshdesk
Happyfox
Kayako
NTR Global
Resolve Systems
Sunrise Software
SunView Software
Vision Helpdesk
Vorex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Incident Management Systems
Self-service Password Reset
Knowledge Base
Incident Management Portal
Automated Diagnostics
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Government and Education
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Automotive
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Helpdesk Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Helpdesk Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Helpdesk Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Incident Management Systems
1.4.3 Self-service Password Reset
1.4.4 Knowledge Base
1.4.5 Incident Management Portal
1.4.6 Automated Diagnostics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT and Telecom
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Government and Education
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Manufacturing and Automotive
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size
2.2 Helpdesk Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Helpdesk Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Helpdesk Automation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Helpdesk Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Helpdesk Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (201
Continued….
