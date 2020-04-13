Helpdesk Automation Market Research Analysis Including Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regions From 2020 To 2025

In business enterprises, helpdesk technology assists IT users in solving problems. In small and medium-sized companies, a helpdesk is usually handled by a single person with a contact number. In larger companies, a helpdesk is operated by a group of experts who have advanced software at their disposal to monitor and analyze IT problems and their patterns.

The global helpdesk automation market is expected to witness a significant growth on account of high consumerization of information technology, and high demand of automation routine process. Also, the growing need for minimizing the level 1 support is driving the growth of the market for large enterprises. This factor majorly arises due to the new industry chain structure comprising of helpdesk automation. For resolving customer queries and issues related to product or service, helpdesk support is used, which is either web-based or software-based. The helpdesk support in a small & medium enterprise is usually handled by one or two persons, however, in large organization; the level of support at level 1 is complex and widespread requiring service from more than one person. Though, automation is gaining a significant growth among end-users’ need to provide better service to users contacting the helpdesk, the risk associated with multi tenancy and limited capabilities of the enterprises may restrain the market growth

In 2018, the global Helpdesk Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Helpdesk Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Helpdesk Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

CA Technologies

HP Enterprise Services

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Axios Systems

Cherwell Software

Freshdesk

Happyfox

Kayako

NTR Global

Resolve Systems

Sunrise Software

SunView Software

Vision Helpdesk

Vorex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Incident Management Systems

Self-service Password Reset

Knowledge Base

Incident Management Portal

Automated Diagnostics

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government and Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Automotive

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Helpdesk Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Helpdesk Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Helpdesk Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

