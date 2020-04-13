High Voltage Direct Current Transmission Systems Market 2020: Analysis by Demand, Key Players, End Users, New Technologies, Various Product Types, Growth and Forecast 2025

High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission technology is a crucial technology holding potential to disrupt the power transmission landscape of the world. This technology is at the forefront of the emerging “smart grid” revolution and has emerged as an economically-viable solution for bulk and long-distance power transmission. Various countries are adopting HVDC, due to its cutting-edge features over HVAC, such as long-distance transmission, asynchronous transmission, ease in controlling the active power link, the possibility of bulk power transmission, and low loss (typically 30-50% less transmission loss than comparable alternating current overhead lines) in the transmission of power.

The demand for HVDC transmission systems is estimated to increase in the coming years since they are the optimal solution for long distance transmission. The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need for developing a diverse portfolio of energy generation mix. Additionally, it has also resulted in the supply of high voltage power through long transmission lines. In HVAC, the system can limit large voltage transfer due to its reactive power flow, whereas in HVDC, there is no limitation on large voltage transmission through cables. This makes it an optimal solution for transmitting large voltage over a long distance.

The emergence of hybrid HVDC circuit breakers is one of the latest trends contributing to gain traction in the HVDC transmission systems market during the next four years. The existing power transmission lines that use AC systems for the transmission of power are now converted into DC systems to increase power transmitting limits. The use of HVDC breakers can help in reducing the fault current to flow into the system. Moreover, it can also reduce the bottleneck in HVDC transmission grids and provide integration between renewable energy and HVDC transmission interconnections.

In 2018, the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba

NR Electric

Prysmian Group

American Semiconductor

TransGrid Solutions

ATCO Electric

LSIS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Submarine HVDC Transmission System

HVDC Overhead Transmission System

HVDC Underground Transmission System

Market segment by Application, split into

Underground / Underwater Power Transmission

Asynchronous Grid Interconnection

Off-Shore Power Transmission

Multi Terminal (HVDC Networked Grids)

Island Connections

Off-Shore Wind Farms

Urban In-feed

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South AmericaThe study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

