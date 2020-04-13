Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview
In 2017, the global Homeland Security and Emergency Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
Northrop Grumman
Thales Group
Boeing
Unisys
IBM
FLIR Systems
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Honeywell International
Elbit Systems
SAIC
Booz Allen Hamilton
Harris
Leidos
MotoRoLA Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intelligence and Surveillance System
Detection and Monitoring System
Weapon System
Access Control System
Communication System
Rescue and Recovery System
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Homeland Security
Emergency Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Homeland Security and Emergency Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Homeland Security and Emergency Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Intelligence and Surveillance System
1.4.3 Detection and Monitoring System
1.4.4 Weapon System
1.4.5 Access Control System
1.4.6 Communication System
1.4.7 Rescue and Recovery System
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Homeland Security
1.5.3 Emergency Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size
2.2 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Revenue by Manufacturers (
Continued….
