Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Propulsion Type

Full Electric Vessel

Hybrid Vessel

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Vessel

Tugboats & OSVs

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yachts

Cruise Ships

Others (Fishing Vessels, Underwater Vehicles [AUV], and Water Sports)

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Power Rating

Up to 1 MW

1.1-2 MW

2.1-3.5 MW

Above 3.5 MW

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by RPM

0-1000 RPM

1001-2500 RPM

Above 2500 RPM

Global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Utilization of battery pack in ferries is more than that in other vessel types and is expected to increase during the forecast period

European countries are focusing more on full electric marine vessels. At the global level, the hybrid and full electric marine propulsion market is expected to expand at a faster pace than the hybrid segment.

Currently, Asia Pacific and Europe are leading regions in terms of installation of battery packs on marine vessels. The regions constitute more than 75% share of the global market. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The hybrid and full electric marine hybrid propulsion market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future

Research Methodology of Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion Market Report

The global Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Hybrid and Full Electric Marine Propulsion market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.