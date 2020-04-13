Indoor Location by Positioning Systems Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

This report examines the size of the global indoor location market by positioning systems, industry status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global indoor location market by positioning systems by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered by

Google

Apple

HERE Maps

Broadcom

IndoorAtals

SenionLab

ByteLight

Wifarer

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

TruePosition

Insiteo

Shopkic

Ekahau

Ericsson

Point Inside

Qualcomm

Zonith

Navizon / Accuware

Locata Corporation

Ubisense

Meridian

Sensewhere

TRX Systems

Rtmap

URadio Systems

Huace Optical-communications

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

positioning systems into network systems

independent positioning systems

hybrid positioning

The application of the indoor segment market by positioning systems can be divided into

health

and hospitality travel

Aviation

Other

Les objectifs de l’étude de ce rapport sont les suivants:

Etudier et prédire la taille du marché de la localisation intérieure en positionnant les systèmes sur le marché mondial.

Analyser les principaux acteurs mondiaux, analyse SWOT, valeur et part de marché mondiale pour les meilleurs acteurs.

Définir, décrire et prévoir le marché par type, utilisation finale et région.

Analyser et comparer l’état du marché et les prévisions entre la Chine et les principales régions, à savoir les États-Unis, l’Europe, la Chine, le Japon, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Inde et le reste du monde.

Analyser le potentiel et les avantages du marché mondial dans les régions clés, les opportunités et les défis, les contraintes et les risques.

Identify trends and important factors that stimulate or inhibit market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

Dans cette étude, les années considérées pour estimer la taille du marché de la localisation intérieure par les systèmes de positionnement sont les suivantes:

Historique Année: 2013-2017 Année de

base: 2017

Année estimée: 2018

Année prévisionnelle 2018 à 2025

Pour plus d’informations sur les données par région, société, type et application, 2017 est considérée comme l’année de base. Lorsque les données n’étaient pas disponibles pour l’année de base, l’année précédente était prise en compte.

Key players

Indoor location by positioning systems Manufacturers

Indoor location by positioning systems Distributors / traders / wholesalers

Indoor location by positioning systems

Manufacturers of sub-components Industrial association

Downstream sellers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the interior localization market by positioning systems, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Content

Chapitre un: Aperçu de l’industrie de l’emplacement intérieur par systèmes de positionnement

1.1 Emplacement intérieur par systèmes de positionnement Aperçu du marché

1.1.1 Emplacement intérieur par systèmes de positionnement Périmètre du produit

1.1.2 Conditions du marché et perspectives

1.2 Systèmes de positionnement mondial de l’emplacement intérieur 2013-2018)

1.2.1 États-Unis

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Chine

1.2.4 Japon

1.2.5 Asie du Sud-Est

1.2.6 Inde

1.3 intérieur Système de positionnement sur le marché par type

1.3 .1

Systèmes de positionnement basés sur le réseau 1.3.2 Systèmes de positionnement indépendants

1.3.3 Systèmes de positionnement hybrides

1.4 Interior location by market of positioning systems by end user / application

1.4.1 Health care

1.4.2 Travel and hospitality

1.4.3 Aviation

1.4.4 Others

Chapter two: Global domestic location by positioning systems Analysis of competition by players

2.1 Domestic location by positioning systems Market size (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Rate of market concentration

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2 .3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Google

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 General presentation of activities / companies

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Indoor location by sales system Income positioning ( million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Apple

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main company presentation

3.2.3 Products, services and solutions

3.2.4 Local Loca

Suite….

