Industrial Microbiology Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024
Industrial Microbiology Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Microbiology industry with a focus on the Global market.
The key points of the Industrial Microbiology Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Industrial Microbiology industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Industrial Microbiology industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Industrial Microbiology industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Industrial Microbiology Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Industrial Microbiology are included:
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
Key features of this report
- Drivers and restraints
- Latest product innovations and key developments in the market
- Analysis of business strategies of top players
- Industrial microbiology market estimates and forecast
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Industrial Microbiology market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players