Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2025
WSN is an advanced method of communication between two or more remotely-located devices without interruption. The systems comprise nodes that act as access points to form a better communication system. In IWSN, sensor nodes are connected through various wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and WirelessHART. Increasing adoption of wireless communication, need for strong connectivity across remote locations, and demand for network infrastructure are expected to fuel market growth.
In 2017, the global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Endress+Hauser AG
Lantronix Inc
Honeywell Process Solutions
Emerson Process Management
Digi International Inc
Freescale Semiconductor
ABB Ltd
Linear Technology Corporation
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric SA
Millennial Net Inc
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical & Gas Sensors
Humidity Sensors
Motion & Position Sensors
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensors
Level Sensors
Flow Sensors
Image & Surveillance Sensors
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Energy
Power
Healthcare
Medical
Mining
Oil & Gas
Chemical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Chemical & Gas Sensors
1.4.3 Humidity Sensors
1.4.4 Motion & Position Sensors
1.4.5 Temperature Sensor
1.4.6 Pressure Sensors
1.4.7 Level Sensors
1.4.8 Flow Sensors
1.4.9 Image & Surveillance Sensors
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Energy
1.5.5 Power
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Medical
1.5.8 Mining
1.5.9 Oil & Gas
1.5.10 Chemical
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size
2.2 Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Continued….
