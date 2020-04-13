Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Intraosseous Infusion Devices market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Intraosseous Infusion Devices market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Intraosseous Infusion Devices market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Intraosseous Infusion Devices market.

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8700?source=atm

Market segmentation

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun), FAST1, EZ-IO, FAST Responder, Intraosseous Needles, Others); Technology (Manual, Automatic); End User (Emergency Medical Services, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Care Centres); Route of Administration (Sternum, Distal & Proximal Tibia, Distal Femur, Calcaneus, Head of Humerus); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa).

FAST Responder product type segment is expected to experience significant gain in terms of volume

The FAST Responder segment was valued at US$ 474.5 Mn in 2015 and this is expected to increase to US$ 506.3 Mn by the end of 2016. The EZ-IO segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

Automatic technology segment is likely to register a healthy CAGR in terms of value

The Automatic segment is estimated to account for 52.7% market share by the end of 2026. The Automatic segment is expected to grow 2.1X from 2016 to 2026 with a dominating CAGR. The Manual segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period and create incremental opportunity of US$ 1,111.2 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The Head of Humerus route of administration segment is projected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period

The Head of Humerus segment accounted for 22.0% market share in 2016 and is expected to reach 23.2% market share by 2026 end. The Sternum segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% with incremental opportunity of US$ 810.0 Mn over the forecast period.

Hospitals end user segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in terms of incremental opportunity and CAGR

The Hospitals segment is expected to grow 2.2X from 2016 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. The Cardiac Care segment is expected to experience high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market

The North America market is estimated to account for a market share of 25.9% by the end of 2016 and this is likely to increase to 27.2% by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The APEJ market was valued at US$ 566.0 Mn in 2015 and is likely to increase to US$ 600.4 Mn by the end of 2016. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global intraosseous infusion devices market, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Market players are focussing on new product launches and market growth through capacity expansion

Pyng Medical Corp., Cook Medical Incorporated, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Co. are some of the companies operating in the global intraosseous infusion devices market. These companies are increasing their distribution network by expanding locally and globally through collaborations and partnerships; and are focussing on increasing market presence by setting up new production facilities in high growth regions such as India and China. There is also a heightened focus on maintaining high standards in product quality and diversifying the product portfolio through structured innovation and strategic investments in R&D initiatives.

