IT Leasing And Financing Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (Avid Technology, FL Studio, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Ableton, Steinberg Media Technologies, Magix, Cakewalk, Adobe & More)

In 2017, the global IT rental and finance market was 234,600 million US dollars and is expected to reach 660,900 million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.8% over 2018 -2025.

Computer leasing generally requires fixed monthly payments for the duration of the rental agreement. IT financing consists in obtaining the use of computer or other equipment on a rental or rental basis. This avoids having to invest capital in hardware, but still allows the business to operate efficiently in a short period of time.

Leasing and IT finance are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.81%, from $ 234 billion in 2017 to $ 660 billion by 2025 in the global market. The IT rental and finance market is a very fragmented market; the revenues of the first thirteen players represent approximately 6% of total revenues in 2017.

Geographically, the global leasing and IT finance market has been segmented in North America, Europe, China, RoA, South America and RoW. North America has the largest share of the world market, its turnover on the world market exceeded 42% in 2017. The next is Europe.

This report focuses on the global status of leasing and IT financing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of leasing and IT financing in the United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by type, product can be divided into hardware software service

market segment by application, divided into

listed companies

Small and medium-sized

agencies Government

Other

market by country / region, this report covers

the US

Europe

China

Japan

Asia the South –

India Central

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the overall status of leasing and IT financing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of leasing and IT financing in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the rental and IT finance market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For more information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Content

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Overall growth rate of the rental market size and IT financing by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of leasing and IT financing by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Listed companies

1.5.3 Small and medium-sized enterprises

1.5.4 Government agency

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Rental and financing of

IT market size 2.2 IT rental and financing Growth trends by region

2.2.1 Rental and financing of the size of the market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IT rental and financing Market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Trends

market leaders 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the rental market and IT financing by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global rental and IT finance revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global market share of information technology rental and finance revenues by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration ratio of the global rental and IT services market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

After…

