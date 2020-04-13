Laboratory Information System (LIS) Industry Global Market Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market report puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, growth, trends, share, size, demand, featuring the key business resources and key players. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures. This market report is an analytical consideration of the prime challenges that may arrive in the market in terms of sales, export, import, or revenue. Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market analysis document is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2019-2024for the market.

The North America LIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.9% in the forecasted period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast to 2024.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Overview- The deployment of integrated healthcare systems helps facilitate a smooth exchange of patient data across different healthcare organizations. The emergence of new and complex tests, along with the necessity to make test results readily available for clinicians, presents significant challenges for laboratory managers/technicians. In order to take effective decisions, clinicians require a patient care summary. This in turn requires an integrated system that provides the entire diagnostic information in one database.

A completely integrated LIS addresses various patient safety issues, enhances the quality of care, provides patient information at a single point of access, and eliminates the gaps in communication between care providers. The benefits associated with integrated solutions are better workflow, elimination of costs of maintaining interfaces between two software, easy retrieval of clinical data, and quick feedback for clinicians. These benefits make it easier for hospitals to replace their traditional LIS systems with an integrated LIS.

List of the Leading Companies that are operating in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market are: Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and others.

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market analysis is provided for the US markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Laboratory Information System (LIS) report.

This Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Laboratory Information System (LIS) by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

The U.S. holds the lion’s share of the North America laboratory information systems market. This is attributed to factors such as growth in laboratory automation, technological advancements, and government incentives. In addition to this, the increasing incidence/prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, HIV-AIDS, increasing population, and reimbursement programs result in larger amounts of data that have to be managed, thereby encouraging the growth of the LIS market in North America. North America also harbours a majority of the manufacturers of this technology. The region has been conducting maximum research and implementation of products related to laboratory information systems.

The Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

The market is segmented into product type Standalone and Integrated LIS.

Based on geography the North America LIS market is segmented into 3 countries U.S., Canada, Mexico. U.S. is expected to dominate the market followed by Canada. U.S. is also expected to grow at the highest rate.

In-depth profiling of key players have been conducted along with recent developments (new product launches & partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the North American laboratory information systems market. Sunquest Information Systems, Cerner Corporation, SSC Soft Computer, Compu Group Medical AG, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Orchard Software Corporation, Allscripts, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), and Merge Healthcare are some of the key players in the market. Other players in this market include Comp Pro Med, Psyche Systems, Technidata America, and Siemens Medical Solutions, among others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

• Market Size

• Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

• Market Shares in Different Regions

• Recent Developments for Market Competitors

• Recent Market Value for Different Regions

• Sales Data for Market Competitors

• Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

• Market Supply Chain Competiveness

• Market Infrastructure Development

Following 15 Chapters represents the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market in 2019 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2019 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2019 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2019 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market plans during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

