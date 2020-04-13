Latest Trends in A2P SMS Market By 2025: Beepsend AB, CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications Ltd, Infobip Ltd

The global A2P SMS market was estimated at US $40.45 billion in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2025, to reach US $62.10 billion in 2025.

The A2P SMS market is segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated on the basis of traditional & managed messaging services and cloud API messaging platform. Application segment is further divided on the basis of pushed content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and other services. Furthermore, the vertical segment is bifurcated into BFSI, media & entertainment, travel & transport, hospitality, retail and others. The BFSI segment had the largest share of the A2P SMS market in 2015, however the travel & transport vertical segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2025.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000138/

In the application segments CRM services segment had the largest share of the A2P SMS market in 2015, whereas the interactive service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2025.

The geographic segments included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Through A2P SMS service the businesses enable their customers to track the location of the shipment, receive transaction messages from bank accounts, reminders for appointments and live status updates about the current locations of vehicles. Such services has noticed a rise in the usage and thus, are propelling the growth for A2P SMS market.

The key industry players in the A2P SMS market include Beepsend AB, CLX Communications AB, Dialogue Communications Ltd, Infobip Ltd., Tanla Solutions, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Nexmo Inc., Trillian Group Ltd., Twilio Inc., tyntec among others.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000138/

Based on the types, A2P SMS market is categorized into Traditional and Managed Messaging Services, Cloud API Messaging Platform. In the present time, A2P SMS is attaining high acceptance among various businesses and enterprises for reaching out to the masses and attaining marketing objectives. A new emerging technology for sending bulk SMS to end users which when exploited to its full potentials can give effective and efficient results to the operators. Cloud API is used to build applications in the cloud computing space. It provides a platform where the data can be stored, applications can interact with each other via data. Both vendor specific as well as cross platform interactions can take place through this interface. The added advantage with this type of message delivery for an organization is to use the benefits of cloud services. The major reason behind the high growth rate and adoption is that it provides end users ease and facility to quickly and easily develop applications in short period of time and achieve chargeability like per message fees. Thus, the cloud API messaging platform in A2P SMS market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000138/

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

Highlights key machine vision systems thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the machine vision systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the current and future impact of the five forces namely: bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]