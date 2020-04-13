Masterbatch Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years|Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Creta Plastics, Plastiblends

Global masterbatch market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Masterbatch is a solid or liquid additive used to impart and enhance the properties of plastics and packaging materials. It is used by various end use industries like packaging, building & construction, food, beverage and many others. It is also widely used in automobile sector and helps the companies in making cost affective automobiles which results in increasing the overall efficiency of the product.

Global Masterbatch Market By Type (Color Masterbatch, Additive Masterbatch, White Masterbatch, Black Masterbatch, Filler Masterbatch)

Polymer (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polystyrene, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide)

Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Textile, Agriculture, Transportation, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Electrical, Others)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global masterbatch market are Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Creta Plastics, Plastiblends, Hubron International, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Penn Color Inc., RTP Company, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives, K.D. FEDDERSEN, High Tecnology Masterbatches S.L., AMERICHEM, Astra Polymers, Jiangsu Pulaike Hongmei Masterbatch Co., Ltd., CONSTAB, Dainichiseika Color & ChemicalS Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Alok Masterbatches Pvt.Ltd, Vanetti S.p.a., Rajiv Plastic Industries among others.

Market Drivers:

There is trend seen in automobile companies of replacing metals with plastics, which drives the market growth

It is widely preferred as a coloring method by the end users, that enhances the market and its growth

Growing commercial and residential projects in developing economies, will be driving the growth of the market

Government investment plans and stable policy framework for automobile manufacturers, will drive the growth of the market

Rapid pace of industrialization, is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Low quality and cheaper product offerings, is restricting the growth of the market

Complexity of color masterbatch, act as hindrance in the growth of the market

