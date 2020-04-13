Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic

Complete study of the global Medical Adhesive Tapes market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Medical Adhesive Tapes industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Medical Adhesive Tapes production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Medical Adhesive Tapes market include _, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Nitto Medical, Cardinal Health, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Udaipur Surgicals, Medline Medical, Hartmann, Molnlycke, BSN, DYNAREX, McKesson, DUKAL, Winner Medical, PiaoAn Group, HaiNuo, 3L Medical, Nanfang Medical, Qiaopai Medical, Huazhou PSA, Longer, Shandong Cheerain Medical Medical Adhesive Tapes

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Medical Adhesive Tapes industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Medical Adhesive Tapes manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Medical Adhesive Tapes industry.

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segment By Type:

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape, Medical Breathable PE Tape, Medical Rayon Tape, Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape, Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape, Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape, Others Medical Adhesive Tapes

Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segment By Application:

, Fixation, Wound Dressing, Surgeries, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Medical Adhesive Tapes industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Adhesive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Adhesive Tapes market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Medical Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

1.4.3 Medical Breathable PE Tape

1.4.4 Medical Rayon Tape

1.4.5 Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

1.4.6 Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.4.7 Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fixation

1.5.3 Wound Dressing

1.5.4 Surgeries

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Adhesive Tapes Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Adhesive Tapes Industry

1.6.1.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Medical Adhesive Tapes Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Medical Adhesive Tapes Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Medical Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Medical Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Adhesive Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Medical Adhesive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Medical Adhesive Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Medical Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes by Country

6.1.1 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes by Country

7.1.1 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Adhesive Tapes by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Recent Development

11.2 Johnson & Johnson

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.3 Smith & Nephew

11.3.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.3.2 Smith & Nephew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Smith & Nephew Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Smith & Nephew Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.3.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

11.4 Medtronic

11.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Medtronic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Medtronic Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

11.5 Nitto Medical

11.5.1 Nitto Medical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nitto Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Nitto Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nitto Medical Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.5.5 Nitto Medical Recent Development

11.6 Cardinal Health

11.6.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

11.6.2 Cardinal Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Cardinal Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Cardinal Health Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.6.5 Cardinal Health Recent Development

11.7 Henkel

11.7.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Henkel Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.7.5 Henkel Recent Development

11.8 Beiersdorf

11.8.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

11.8.2 Beiersdorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Beiersdorf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Beiersdorf Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.8.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

11.9 Udaipur Surgicals

11.9.1 Udaipur Surgicals Corporation Information

11.9.2 Udaipur Surgicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Udaipur Surgicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Udaipur Surgicals Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.9.5 Udaipur Surgicals Recent Development

11.10 Medline Medical

11.10.1 Medline Medical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Medline Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Medline Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Medline Medical Medical Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

11.10.5 Medline Medical Recent Development

11.12 Molnlycke

11.12.1 Molnlycke Corporation Information

11.12.2 Molnlycke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Molnlycke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Molnlycke Products Offered

11.12.5 Molnlycke Recent Development

11.13 BSN

11.13.1 BSN Corporation Information

11.13.2 BSN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 BSN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 BSN Products Offered

11.13.5 BSN Recent Development

11.14 DYNAREX

11.14.1 DYNAREX Corporation Information

11.14.2 DYNAREX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 DYNAREX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 DYNAREX Products Offered

11.14.5 DYNAREX Recent Development

11.15 McKesson

11.15.1 McKesson Corporation Information

11.15.2 McKesson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 McKesson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 McKesson Products Offered

11.15.5 McKesson Recent Development

11.16 DUKAL

11.16.1 DUKAL Corporation Information

11.16.2 DUKAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 DUKAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 DUKAL Products Offered

11.16.5 DUKAL Recent Development

11.17 Winner Medical

11.17.1 Winner Medical Corporation Information

11.17.2 Winner Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Winner Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Winner Medical Products Offered

11.17.5 Winner Medical Recent Development

11.18 PiaoAn Group

11.18.1 PiaoAn Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 PiaoAn Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 PiaoAn Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 PiaoAn Group Products Offered

11.18.5 PiaoAn Group Recent Development

11.19 HaiNuo

11.19.1 HaiNuo Corporation Information

11.19.2 HaiNuo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 HaiNuo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 HaiNuo Products Offered

11.19.5 HaiNuo Recent Development

11.20 3L Medical

11.20.1 3L Medical Corporation Information

11.20.2 3L Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 3L Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 3L Medical Products Offered

11.20.5 3L Medical Recent Development

11.21 Nanfang Medical

11.21.1 Nanfang Medical Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nanfang Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Nanfang Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Nanfang Medical Products Offered

11.21.5 Nanfang Medical Recent Development

11.22 Qiaopai Medical

11.22.1 Qiaopai Medical Corporation Information

11.22.2 Qiaopai Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Qiaopai Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Qiaopai Medical Products Offered

11.22.5 Qiaopai Medical Recent Development

11.23 Huazhou PSA

11.23.1 Huazhou PSA Corporation Information

11.23.2 Huazhou PSA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Huazhou PSA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Huazhou PSA Products Offered

11.23.5 Huazhou PSA Recent Development

11.24 Longer

11.24.1 Longer Corporation Information

11.24.2 Longer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Longer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Longer Products Offered

11.24.5 Longer Recent Development

11.25 Shandong Cheerain Medical

11.25.1 Shandong Cheerain Medical Corporation Information

11.25.2 Shandong Cheerain Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Shandong Cheerain Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Shandong Cheerain Medical Products Offered

11.25.5 Shandong Cheerain Medical Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Medical Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Medical Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Adhesive Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Adhesive Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details*

