Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2027

The “Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the monolithic microwave IC industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of monolithic microwave IC market with detailed market segmentation by component, material type, technology, application and geography. The global monolithic microwave IC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading monolithic microwave IC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) is a type of integrated circuit that operates at microwave frequencies. The functions of this device are microwave mixing, low noise amplification, power amplification, and high-frequency switching. The market for MMIC is growing as there is a rising demand for MMIC from the smartphone manufacturing industry.

An increase in adoption of the E band to meet up with the rising bandwidth requirements of the cellular and wireless network is the prime drivers of the monolithic microwave IC market. Additionally, increasing spending in the defense sector to upgrade defense inventories & technologies, also driving market growth. On the other hand, the high developmental cost of MMIC limiting market growth. However, the integration of 5G technology and an increasing number of space programs globally are providing opportunities to the monolithic microwave IC market.

The global monolithic microwave ic market is segmented on the basis of component, material type, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as amplifiers, phase shifters, mixers, frequency multipliers, and others. On the basis of the material type the market is segmented into gallium arsenide, indium phosphide, silicon germanium, gallium nitride, and indium gallium phosphide. Based on technology the market is segmented as metal-semiconductor field-effect transistor, high electron mobility transistor, pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as wireless communication infrastructure, automotive, aerospace & defense, CATV & wired broadband, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global monolithic microwave IC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The monolithic microwave IC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting monolithic microwave IC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the monolithic microwave IC market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the monolithic microwave IC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from monolithic microwave IC market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for monolithic microwave IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the monolithic microwave IC market.

The report also includes the profiles of key monolithic microwave IC companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Analog Devices, Inc

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies AG

MACOM

Maxim Integrated

Mini-Circuits, Inc

NXP Semiconductors

OMMIC S.A

Qorvo, Inc

Skyworks Solutions Inc

