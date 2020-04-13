Needle-Free Injection System Market 2019-27 huge growth by focuses on major players | Antares Pharma,  Endo International,  Pharmajet,  Bioject Medical Technologies

Needle-free injection system is a jet injector that delivers medicine to intramuscular and subcutaneous tissue depths without needles.

Major factors driving the growth of this market include growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology, increasing demand for self-injection devices. However, high development cost of needle-free injection system over the conventional needle injection may hinder the growth of this market

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Antares Pharma, Inc., Endo International PLC, Pharmajet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc., Medical International Technology, Inc., Injex Pharma AG, National Medical Products, Inc., Valeritas, Inc., European Pharma Group, Penject Corporation, Crossject

The “Global Needle-Free Injection System Market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Needle-Free Injection System Market with detailed market segmentation by, product, product, technology and type of medication and geography. The Global Needle-Free Injection System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Needle-Free Injection System Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Needle-Free Injection System Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology and type of medication. Based on product, the market is segmented into fillable, prefilled. Based on technology, the market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors, vibration-based needle-free injectors. Based on type of medication, the market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors and powder-based needle free injectors.

The research on the Needle-Free Injection System market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Needle-Free Injection System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Needle-Free Injection System market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Table of Contents:

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT

8. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE OF MEDICATION

10. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. NEEDLE-FREE INJECTION SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Needle-Free Injection System market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Needle-Free Injection System market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Needle-Free Injection System market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Needle-Free Injection System market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

