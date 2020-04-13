Neuromodulation Market 2020 To Expand At A CAGR Of 13.50% By Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd.

The neuromodulation report provides the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the healthcare industry. The market analysis and insights included in this neuromodulation market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This neuromodulation report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Major Market Competitors: Global Neuromodulation Market

Some of the major players operating in neuromodulation market areBioAlps Association, Bioness Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Nevro Corp., Neuronetics, Cogentix Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., NDI, IntraPace, Inc., DynaMD, BioControl Medical, Synapse Biomedical Inc., Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd., Stimwave LLC, Biegler GmbH, Stimwave LLC, Modulus, Inc. EnteroMedics Inc. and Integer Holdings Corporation among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rise in geriatric population

Increase in cases of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases

Increase in awareness regarding the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices

Robust product pipeline

Rise in investments and funds

Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Lack of healthcare professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Neuromodulation Market

By Technology

(Internal Neuromodulation, External Neuromodulation),

Application

(Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation, Sacral Nerve Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Gastric Electrical Stimulation, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Respiratory Electrical Stimulation),

Biomaterial

(Ceramics Biomaterials, Metallic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials)

End User

(Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The neuromodulation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neuromodulation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

