Non-Life Insurance Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global status of non-life insurance, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of non-life insurance in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the size of non-lif world e market of insurance was of million US dollars and is expected to reach one million dollars States – States of the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main players covered by this study

Bupa

DKV

Swiss Re

Pacific Prime

Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI)

Gen Re

Fubon

Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI)

First Capital Insurance Limited

Asertec, SA

Claveseguros Proseguros Nacionales Cia. Ltda market segment

by type, the product can be divided into

health insurance

home insurance

freight insurance

vehicle insurance

other

Market segment by application, divided into personal commercial industrial market segment by region / country, this report covers the United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central and South America The objectives of this report’s study are the following: analyze the global status of life insurance, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players. Present the development of non-life insurance in the United States, Europe and China. Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the non-life insurance market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Content

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global non-life insurance market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Health insurance

1.4.3 Property insurance

1.4.4 Freight insurance

1.4.5 Vehicle insurance

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the world non-life insurance market by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Staff

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of the insurance market

non-life 2.2 Non-life insurance Growth trends by region

2.2.1 Size of the non-life insurance market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Non-life insurance market share by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Size of the non-life insurance market by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global non-life insurance revenues of manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1 .2 Global market share of manufacturers’ non-life insurance products (2013-2018)

3.1.3 World non-life insurance market concentration ratio (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Key players in non-life insurance Headquarters and area served

After .. ..

