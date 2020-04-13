Non-Life Insurance Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global status of non-life insurance, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of non-life insurance in the United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the size of non-lif world e market of insurance was of million US dollars and is expected to reach one million dollars States – States of the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.
The main players covered by this study
Bupa
DKV
Swiss Re
Pacific Prime
Benefit Management, Inc. (BMI)
Gen Re
Fubon
Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI)
First Capital Insurance Limited
Asertec, SA
Claveseguros Proseguros Nacionales Cia. Ltda market segment
by type, the product can be divided into
health insurance
home insurance
freight insurance
vehicle insurance
other
Market segment by application, divided into personal commercial industrial market segment by region / country, this report covers the United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central and South America The objectives of this report’s study are the following: analyze the global status of life insurance, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players. Present the development of non-life insurance in the United States, Europe and China. Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the non-life insurance market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Main market segments
1.3 Actors covered
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global non-life insurance market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Health insurance
1.4.3 Property insurance
1.4.4 Freight insurance
1.4.5 Vehicle insurance
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Share of the world non-life insurance market by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Staff
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of the insurance market
non-life 2.2 Non-life insurance Growth trends by region
2.2.1 Size of the non-life insurance market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Non-life insurance market share by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main trends
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Size of the non-life insurance market by manufacturers
3.1.1 Global non-life insurance revenues of manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1 .2 Global market share of manufacturers’ non-life insurance products (2013-2018)
3.1.3 World non-life insurance market concentration ratio (CRChapter five: and HHI)
3.2 Key players in non-life insurance Headquarters and area served
After .. ..
