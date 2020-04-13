Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda

Complete study of the global Peptide Therapeutics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Peptide Therapeutics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Peptide Therapeutics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Peptide Therapeutics market include _, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Teva, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Ipsen, AbbVie, Allergan, Ferring, Merck, J & J, The Medicines Peptide Therapeutics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Peptide Therapeutics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Peptide Therapeutics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Peptide Therapeutics industry.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment By Type:

Injection, Oral, Other, The proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 74.2%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018. Peptide Therapeutics

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Segment By Application:

, Cancer, Metabolic Disorders, Central Nervous System, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Peptide Therapeutics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peptide Therapeutics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peptide Therapeutics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peptide Therapeutics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peptide Therapeutics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peptide Therapeutics market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Peptide Therapeutics Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Injection

1.4.3 Oral

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cancer

1.5.3 Metabolic Disorders

1.5.4 Central Nervous System

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Peptide Therapeutics Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Peptide Therapeutics Industry

1.6.1.1 Peptide Therapeutics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Peptide Therapeutics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Peptide Therapeutics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Peptide Therapeutics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Peptide Therapeutics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Peptide Therapeutics Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Peptide Therapeutics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Peptide Therapeutics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Peptide Therapeutics Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Peptide Therapeutics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Peptide Therapeutics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Peptide Therapeutics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Peptide Therapeutics Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics by Country

6.1.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Peptide Therapeutics by Country

7.1.1 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sanofi

11.1.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Sanofi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sanofi Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.1.5 Sanofi Recent Development

11.2 Eli Lilly

11.2.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

11.2.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Eli Lilly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Eli Lilly Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.2.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

11.3 Novo Nordisk

11.3.1 Novo Nordisk Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novo Nordisk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Novo Nordisk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Novo Nordisk Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.3.5 Novo Nordisk Recent Development

11.4 Takeda

11.4.1 Takeda Corporation Information

11.4.2 Takeda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Takeda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Takeda Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.4.5 Takeda Recent Development

11.5 Teva

11.5.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.5.2 Teva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Teva Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Teva Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.5.5 Teva Recent Development

11.6 Novartis

11.6.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Novartis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Novartis Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.6.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.7 AstraZeneca

11.7.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

11.7.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 AstraZeneca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 AstraZeneca Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.7.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

11.8 Ipsen

11.8.1 Ipsen Corporation Information

11.8.2 Ipsen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Ipsen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Ipsen Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.8.5 Ipsen Recent Development

11.9 AbbVie

11.9.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.9.2 AbbVie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 AbbVie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 AbbVie Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.9.5 AbbVie Recent Development

11.10 Allergan

11.10.1 Allergan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Allergan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Allergan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Allergan Peptide Therapeutics Products Offered

11.10.5 Allergan Recent Development

11.12 Merck

11.12.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.12.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Merck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Merck Products Offered

11.12.5 Merck Recent Development

11.13 J & J

11.13.1 J & J Corporation Information

11.13.2 J & J Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 J & J Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 J & J Products Offered

11.13.5 J & J Recent Development

11.14 The Medicines

11.14.1 The Medicines Corporation Information

11.14.2 The Medicines Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 The Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 The Medicines Products Offered

11.14.5 The Medicines Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Peptide Therapeutics Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Peptide Therapeutics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Peptide Therapeutics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Peptide Therapeutics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Peptide Therapeutics Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Peptide Therapeutics Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details*

