Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global photo printing and merchandise market was US $ 15,300 million and is projected to reach $ 28,400 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the 2018-2025 period.

Photo printing and merchandise are personalized gifts and decorated products that use photographs. These products are widely used by ind iv idual customers as personalized gifts.

The classification of photo printing and merchandise includes photo prints, photo wall decor, photo mugs, photo cards, photo calendar, photo clock, etc. on type, in 2017.

The United States is expected to be the largest market for photo and merchandise printing over the forecast period. The photo printing and merchandise market in this region is mainly driven by the growing demand for individualization requirements for gifts. In 2017, the United States had 40.45% market share in 2017.

This report focuses on the global status of photo printing and merchandise, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of photo printing and merchandise in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered in this study

Shutterfly

Cimpress

Cewe Color

Walmart

Snapfish

PhotoBox Group

Zazzle

Target Corporation

Walgreens

Minted

Tesco

Blurb

Amazon Prints

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into photo

prints

Photo wall decoration

Photo mugs

Photo cards

Photo calendar

Photo clock Photo

other

segment market application divided by the

online market segment

outside the line

by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Dans cette étude, les années considérées pour estimer la taille du marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises sont les suivantes:

Année historique: 2013-2017 Année de

base: 2017

Année estimée: 2018

Année prévisionnelle 2018 à 2025

Pour plus d’informations sur les données par région, entreprise, type et application, 2017 est considérée comme l’année de base. Lorsque les données n’étaient pas disponibles pour l’année de base, l’année précédente était prise en compte.

Contenu

Chapitre un: Aperçu du rapport

1.1 Portée de l’étude

1.2 Segments de marché clés

1.3 Acteurs couverts

1.4 Analyse de marché par type

1.4.1 Taux de croissance du marché mondial de l’impression de photos et de marchandises par type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Tirages photo

1.4.3 Décoration

photo murale 1.4.4 Tasses à photo

1.4.5 Cartes

photo 1.4.6 Calendrier

photo 1.4.7 Horloge photo

1.4.8 Autre

1.5 Marché par application

1.5.1 Part de marché mondiale de l’impression de photos et de marchandises par application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 en ligne

1.5.3 Hors ligne

1.6 Objectifs de l’étude

1,7 années considérées

Chapitre deux: Tendances de la croissance mondiale

2.1 Impression de photos et taille du marché des marchandises

2.2 Tendances photographiques dans l’impression et la croissance des marchandises par région

2.2.1 Taille du marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises par région (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Part de marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises par région (2013-2018)

2.3 Tendances de l’industrie

2.3.1 Tendances du marché

2.3. 2 Facteurs du marché

2.3.3 Opportunités de marché

Chapitre trois: Part de marché des principaux acteurs

3.1 Taille du marché d’impression de photos et de marchandises des fabricants

3.1.1 Revenus mondiaux d’impression de photos et de marchandises par fabricants (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Part mondiale des revenus des fabricants d’impression de photos et de marchandises (2013-2018)

Suite…

