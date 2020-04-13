Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2025
The size of the global photo printing and merchandise market was US $ 15,300 million and is projected to reach $ 28,400 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the 2018-2025 period.
Photo printing and merchandise are personalized gifts and decorated products that use photographs. These products are widely used by ind iv idual customers as personalized gifts.
The classification of photo printing and merchandise includes photo prints, photo wall decor, photo mugs, photo cards, photo calendar, photo clock, etc. on type, in 2017.
The United States is expected to be the largest market for photo and merchandise printing over the forecast period. The photo printing and merchandise market in this region is mainly driven by the growing demand for individualization requirements for gifts. In 2017, the United States had 40.45% market share in 2017.
This report focuses on the global status of photo printing and merchandise, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of photo printing and merchandise in the United States, Europe and China.
The main players covered in this study
Shutterfly
Cimpress
Cewe Color
Walmart
Snapfish
PhotoBox Group
Zazzle
Target Corporation
Walgreens
Minted
Tesco
Blurb
Amazon Prints
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into photo
prints
Photo wall decoration
Photo mugs
Photo cards
Photo calendar
Photo clock Photo
other
segment market application divided by the
online market segment
outside the line
by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are: To
analyze the global status of photo printing and merchandise, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of photo printing and merchandise in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Dans cette étude, les années considérées pour estimer la taille du marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises sont les suivantes:
Année historique: 2013-2017 Année de
base: 2017
Année estimée: 2018
Année prévisionnelle 2018 à 2025
Pour plus d’informations sur les données par région, entreprise, type et application, 2017 est considérée comme l’année de base. Lorsque les données n’étaient pas disponibles pour l’année de base, l’année précédente était prise en compte.
Contenu
Chapitre un: Aperçu du rapport
1.1 Portée de l’étude
1.2 Segments de marché clés
1.3 Acteurs couverts
1.4 Analyse de marché par type
1.4.1 Taux de croissance du marché mondial de l’impression de photos et de marchandises par type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Tirages photo
1.4.3 Décoration
photo murale 1.4.4 Tasses à photo
1.4.5 Cartes
photo 1.4.6 Calendrier
photo 1.4.7 Horloge photo
1.4.8 Autre
1.5 Marché par application
1.5.1 Part de marché mondiale de l’impression de photos et de marchandises par application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 en ligne
1.5.3 Hors ligne
1.6 Objectifs de l’étude
1,7 années considérées
Chapitre deux: Tendances de la croissance mondiale
2.1 Impression de photos et taille du marché des marchandises
2.2 Tendances photographiques dans l’impression et la croissance des marchandises par région
2.2.1 Taille du marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises par région (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Part de marché de l’impression photo et des marchandises par région (2013-2018)
2.3 Tendances de l’industrie
2.3.1 Tendances du marché
2.3. 2 Facteurs du marché
2.3.3 Opportunités de marché
Chapitre trois: Part de marché des principaux acteurs
3.1 Taille du marché d’impression de photos et de marchandises des fabricants
3.1.1 Revenus mondiaux d’impression de photos et de marchandises par fabricants (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Part mondiale des revenus des fabricants d’impression de photos et de marchandises (2013-2018)
Suite…
