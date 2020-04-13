Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026|Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep)

Complete study of the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Portable Oxygen Concentrators production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market include _, Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, GCE Group, Drive Medical, Precision Medical, AVIC Jianghang, Foshan Kaiya, Beijing North Star Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Portable Oxygen Concentrators manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Portable Oxygen Concentrators industry.

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment By Type:

Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator, Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator, Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator, Chemical Oxygen Concentrator, Other Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment By Application:

, Traveling, Household, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable Oxygen Concentrators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable Oxygen Concentrators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Portable Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator

1.4.3 Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator

1.4.4 Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator

1.4.5 Chemical Oxygen Concentrator

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Traveling

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Oxygen Concentrators Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable Oxygen Concentrators Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable Oxygen Concentrators Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Portable Oxygen Concentrators Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators by Country

6.1.1 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators by Country

7.1.1 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Portable Oxygen Concentrators by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Inogen

11.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information

11.1.2 Inogen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Inogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Inogen Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.1.5 Inogen Recent Development

11.2 Invacare

11.2.1 Invacare Corporation Information

11.2.2 Invacare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Invacare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Invacare Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.2.5 Invacare Recent Development

11.3 Philips Respironics

11.3.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Philips Respironics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Philips Respironics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Philips Respironics Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.3.5 Philips Respironics Recent Development

11.4 Chart (Airsep)

11.4.1 Chart (Airsep) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Chart (Airsep) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Chart (Airsep) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Chart (Airsep) Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.4.5 Chart (Airsep) Recent Development

11.5 Inova Labs

11.5.1 Inova Labs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Inova Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Inova Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Inova Labs Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.5.5 Inova Labs Recent Development

11.6 Teijin

11.6.1 Teijin Corporation Information

11.6.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Teijin Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.6.5 Teijin Recent Development

11.7 GCE Group

11.7.1 GCE Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 GCE Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 GCE Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 GCE Group Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.7.5 GCE Group Recent Development

11.8 Drive Medical

11.8.1 Drive Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Drive Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Drive Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Drive Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.8.5 Drive Medical Recent Development

11.9 Precision Medical

11.9.1 Precision Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Precision Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Precision Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Precision Medical Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.9.5 Precision Medical Recent Development

11.10 AVIC Jianghang

11.10.1 AVIC Jianghang Corporation Information

11.10.2 AVIC Jianghang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 AVIC Jianghang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AVIC Jianghang Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.10.5 AVIC Jianghang Recent Development

11.1 Inogen

11.1.1 Inogen Corporation Information

11.1.2 Inogen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Inogen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Inogen Portable Oxygen Concentrators Products Offered

11.1.5 Inogen Recent Development

11.12 Beijing North Star

11.12.1 Beijing North Star Corporation Information

11.12.2 Beijing North Star Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Beijing North Star Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Beijing North Star Products Offered

11.12.5 Beijing North Star Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Oxygen Concentrators Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Portable Oxygen Concentrators Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details*

