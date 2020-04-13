Powder Coating System Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2025
This report studies the global market for powder coating systems, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of the powder coating system in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Cantec (Canada)
ELECTRON (United States)
EMA (United States)
Gema (Switzerland)
Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Ltd (China)
Nordson (United States)
ROMER ? Poland?
SAMES KREMLIN? WE?
TECHNICAL MACHINE STR? WE?
TELE Haase Steuergeraete GmbH? Germany?
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into a cyclone
filter
Market segment by application, the powder coating system can be divided into micropowder service
industry Others
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Powder Coating Systems Industry
1.1 Overview of the Powder Coating Systems Market
1.1.1 Scope of the powder coating system product
1.1.2 Market situation and outlook
1.2 Size of the global powder coating system market and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2 .3 Japan
1.2. 4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Market for powder coating systems by type
1.3.1 Filter
1.3.2 Cyclone
1.4 Market for powder coating systems by end users / application
1.4.1
Manufacturing industry 1.4.2 Service industry
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Global Analysis of Competition by Actors
in the Powder Coating System 2.1 Size of the Powder Coating System Market (Value) by Actors (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Concentration Rate of market
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 Cantec (Canada)
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Revenues from the powder coating system (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 ELECTRON (US)
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of activities / activities
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 System revenues powder coating (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.2. 5 Recent developments
3.3 EMA (United States)
3.3.1 Company profile
3.3.2 General presentation of activities / activities
3.3.3 Products, services and solutions (
suite)….
