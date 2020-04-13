Practice Management Software for Accountants Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

In 2017, the global Practice Management Software for Accountants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Practice Management Software for Accountants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Practice Management Software for Accountants development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Intacct

Assit Cornerstone

Aplicor

Red Wing Software

Tally Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Practice Management Software for Accountants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Practice Management Software for Accountants development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Practice Management Software for Accountants are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Size

2.2 Practice Management Software for Accountants Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Practice Management Software for Accountants Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Practice Management Software for Accountants Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Practice Management Software for Accountants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Practice Management Software for Accountants Mar

Continued….

