Practice Management Software for Accountants Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025
In 2017, the global Practice Management Software for Accountants market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit Cornerstone
Aplicor
Red Wing Software
Tally Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Practice Management Software for Accountants status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Practice Management Software for Accountants development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Practice Management Software for Accountants are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
