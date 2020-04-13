PVC Resin Market 2020 Latest trends & dynamics, Competitive benchmarking, opportunities, Company shares, forecasts to 2027

Resin is a material used for the production of plastics and rubbers and PVC (polyvinyl) resin is used in numerous applications. PVC resin appears in the form of a white powder that is used in the production of thermoplastics. The characteristic of PVC resin is that it can be produced in numerous types that can be used to create a wide variety of items. PVC resins are resistant to degradation and oxidation that is caused due to the atmospheric reaction. PVC flooring and the application of PVC resin in the synthetic leather industry are gaining swift fame by the day.

Leading PVC Resin Market Players:

Braskem

Cires SA

Gogara International

Kem One

LG Chem

Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The Sanmar Group

Tosoh Corporation

Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG

The global PVC resin market is segmented on the basis of the manufacturing processes and applications. Based on the manufacturing process, the market is segmented emulsion method, micro-suspension method, and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as PVC flooring, synthetic leather, wall coverings, automotive sealant, adhesive, molding, industrial gloves, and others.

