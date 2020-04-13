Rising Demand in Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market By 2025: Cisco, Inc., Huawei, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks

Latest market study on “Software Defined Networking (SDN) to 2025 by Solutions ( Physical Network Infrastructure, Virtualization/Control Software, SDN Application and Professional Services), End-user (Enterprises, Telecommunication services Providers, Cloud Service Providers ) and Industry Vertical (Banking & Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Research & Academia and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the SDN market is estimated to reach US$ 23.95 Bn by 2025 from US$ 1.62 Bn in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Software Defined Networking is expected to grow to US$ 23.95 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.62 billion in 2015. Software Defined Networking has enabled enterprises to initiate application implementation and delivery in order to reduce their IT expense by executing policy empowered work-process automation. The Software Defined Networking technology also qualifies cloud architecture by providing on-demand, automated delivery and mobility. Moreover the technology is capable of improvising the benefits of rising resource flexibility, virtualization of data centers and plummeted infrastructure cost & overhead.

The continuous demand for robust data transmission capabilities by the firms in India and China and the increasing digital traffic has resulted in the demand for cost-effective software defined networking due to the limited budgets of the companies. Also, the social media and mobile users in this region are booming demanding for low latency and high data capacity storage. The fast growing technological adoption in the Asia Pacific is driving the demand for software defined networking.

The global software defined networking market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global software defined networking market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead software defined networking market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such Cisco, Inc., Huawei, Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, VMware Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Inc., Broadcom Ltd. and Nuage Networks among others.

The solution segment of software defined networking solution includes physical infrastructure; virtualization/control software; software defined networking applications including network & security services; and professional services. The vendors in this market provide various facilities to the companies to choose for the appropriate software defined networking solution required. The software defined networking has witnessed a healthy adoption rate at the very initial stage of its launch, thus the market for software defined networking solutions is expected to foresee high adoption rate.

The software Defined Network (SDN) market by end-user is segmented into three categories namely enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and telecommunication service providers (TSPs). Globally enterprise are also adopting SDN solutions as these solutions helps them to increase their business value from the virtual machines to their data centers and also offers additional benefits such as reduced network provisioning time, reduced service costs through improved network management efficiency and also simplifies network creation process in a self-service environment..

The report segments the global SDN market as follows:

Global SDN Market – By Solution

Physical Network Infrastructure

Virtualization/Control Software

SDN Application

Professional Services

Global SDN Market – By End User

Enterprise

Telecom Carrier Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Global SDN Market – By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Defense

Research and Academia

Others

