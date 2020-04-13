Smart Building Automation Systems Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2026

Smart Building Automation Systems Market is accounted for $57.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $154.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Smart Building Automation is the automatic centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system. The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

Global Smart Building Automation Systems Market 2019 Top Leading Competitors/Manufacturer: Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls, Performance Mechanical Group, Delta Controls, Trane and Novar.

Products Covered in this Smart Building Automation Systems Market are:

Security & Access Control Systems

Lighting Control Systems

HVAC Control Systems

Other Products

Applications Covered in this Smart Building Automation Systems Market are:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Building And Home Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility and Transportation

Marketing Channel Covered in this Smart Building Automation Systems Market are:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

The global Smart Building Automation Systems and Drives market research report covers an in-depth analysis of current policies, rules, and regulations along with the chain of global manufacturing. Other than this, factors like manufacturing chain, goods, supply as well as demand for those goods along with the price structure as well as the revenue are also covered in the global Smart Building Automation Systems and Drives market research report.

Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is classified by key Regions North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia & India with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

