Smart Education and Learning Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., and More

Global smart education and learning market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.67% in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This acceleration in the market can be attributed due to some of the major trends in the market such as growing demand for collaboration based learning, rise in the number of virtual schools and increase in the number of learning application running on mobile phones.

Smart education and learning is an electronic approach to learning and education with the help of software technologies such as cloud platform, learning application and others. It strengthens the capabilities of learners by proving them with the smart and customized learning solutions which also involves graphics and visuals. It is mostly been used by corporates for giving training to their employees as well as used by academic institutions to teach the students through graphics and 3D models so as to create more understanding. It saves time as students can learn at any time whenever they want. It is also economical as well as efficient as compared to the traditional methods of learning.

Market Drivers:

Boost in the connectivity of handheld devices is driving the growth of the market

Increased collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is boosting the growth of the market

Surging significance of e-learning in the corporate and academic setups is contributing to the growth of the market

Technological advancements in the industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Widespread government initiatives in growing markets is propelling the growth of the market

Growing number of mobile learning application is driving the growth of the market

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Education and Learning Market Research Report: Adobe, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, McGraw-Hill Education, NIIT, D2L Corporation, SAMSUNG, Sum Total Systems LLC, SMART Technologies ULC, Ellucian Company L.P., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Saba Software, BYJU’S, Instructure Inc., PROMETHEAN LIMITED, Pearson India Educations Services Pvt. Ltd., Jenzabar Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., SkillSoft Ireland Limited., Scholastic Inc., Sungard Availability Services among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Smart Education and Learning Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC announced that it will showcase its latest solutions for smart learning and education at International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The will showcase their attest solutions such as SMART Board interactive displays, SMART Notebook basic version, SMART Ink, SAMRT Learning Suite. This will expand the product portfolio of the company as well as provide flexibility and simple user interface which engages the students and get them connected

In June 2019, SMART Technologies ULC, collaborated with AVID, to empower schools positively and impact educational outcomes. They will improve the education outcomes by introducing digital literacy and empowerment, engagement, inquiry, collaboration. The main aim of this collaboration is to create a best possible classroom experiences from their technological solutions

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

