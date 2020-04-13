Smart Factory Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of above 9.90% during Forecast Period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Smart Factory market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Smart Factory Market has reached USD 152.4 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 291.4 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of above 9.90 % during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Due to the increasing adoption of intelligent technologies in various industries, including automotive, mining, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, smart factories have gained tremendous traction in the past couple of years. Increasing use of high-tech tools and high-tech machinery depicts a beautiful mix of production and technological developments. A highly connected and digitized production facility that depends on intelligent manufacturing is known as a smart factory. It also has a cyber-physical system that has built-in programming codes that provide automation solutions. It also helps to provide fast use of data models. The use of these factories increases production and efficiency to reduce operating costs. The industrial change toward the cyber world is another important factor driving the growth of the global smart factory market.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/smart-factory-market-bwc19418/report-sample

Market players operating in the Smart Factory market are Siemens, General Electric, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric, Emerson Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Robert Bosch, Stratasys, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments, HP, SAP, Omron, Dassault SysteMES, Qualcomm, Other Prominent Players.

Based on the Component, the Smart Factory market is distributed into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. Industrial robots in the hardware segment are an essential part of the smart factory. The industrial robots are gaining popularity because of advantages over traditional human workers. In modern factories, these robots are used to eliminate human requirements for several basic & complex tasks and to increase operational efficiency & productivity.

Based on the Industry Vertical, the Smart Factory market is segmented into Electronics and Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, and Others. The automotive sector is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. A smart factory plays an essential role in the production and development of the automobile sector.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/smart-factory-market-bwc19418/enquire-before-purchase

North America is estimated to dominate the region due to it is home to the largest companies operating in the market. The automotive sector is helping to drive the smart factory market. With increased technologies and R&D in the field of IoT for improved products is the crucial factor for the growth of the smart factory. The growth in demand for innovative product solutions is expected to drive the growth of North America’s smart factory market. Also, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to be the largest smart factory market, due to increased investment in manufacturing sector growth and favorable government regulations. By applying automation technology in the manufacturing sector, China has been working on creative industrial practice. Therefore, research institutes and companies work collaboratively to enhance production processes.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776